Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81. Sempra also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.90-5.25 EPS.

NYSE SRE traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,162. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.14.

In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,035 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

