SenesTech (SNES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect SenesTech to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SenesTech stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 41,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,070. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
