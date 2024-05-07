Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Seres Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, analysts expect Seres Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

Seres Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.18. 2,040,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,770,726. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $178.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCRB. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCRB

About Seres Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.