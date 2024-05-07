ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $825.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $807.88.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $14.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $712.50. The company had a trading volume of 745,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,850. The company has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.25, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $429.05 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $752.29 and its 200 day moving average is $716.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,300. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

