Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SHAK. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.24.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SHAK

Shake Shack Stock Performance

SHAK stock opened at $105.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.99, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.12. Shake Shack has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $32,847.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $4,253,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,089,670.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,608 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,861 in the last 90 days. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,373,000 after buying an additional 748,789 shares during the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,046,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 130.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 436,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 246,952 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,046,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,761,000 after purchasing an additional 168,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $12,238,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.