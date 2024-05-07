Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 275 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ambarella by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ambarella by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $52,965.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $52,965.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $59,025.46. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 964,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,528,995.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $327,595 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.22. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $89.18.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.78% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. The firm had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

