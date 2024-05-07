Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys Shares of 2,049 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $2,048,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 95,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $10,453,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $10,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $725,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,965.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,771 shares of company stock worth $24,360,922. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $141.71 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $148.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.22.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

