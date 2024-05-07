Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys Shares of 400 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,833,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

MPWR opened at $728.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $679.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $619.52. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $1,897,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,193 shares in the company, valued at $622,331,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $1,897,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,193 shares in the company, valued at $622,331,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $495,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,173 shares in the company, valued at $56,557,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,986,274 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.