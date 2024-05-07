Sheets Smith Wealth Management Grows Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in ExlService were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 402.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,045,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,605,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712,359 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ExlService by 367.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,639,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,251,000 after buying an additional 6,790,373 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,813,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,199,000 after buying an additional 291,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 400.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,146,000 after buying an additional 3,513,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Price Performance

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.85. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $33.40.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $414.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXLS. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

