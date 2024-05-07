Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $305,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VNQ stock opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day moving average is $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

