Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $330,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 19,758 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE D opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $57.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.