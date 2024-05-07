Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $221,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 122,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,908,000 after buying an additional 36,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.78.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.5 %

ITW opened at $245.15 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 45,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total transaction of $11,698,537.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,606,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 45,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total transaction of $11,698,537.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,606,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,471 shares of company stock valued at $23,248,816. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

