Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $353,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 592 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Adobe by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 586,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,344,000 after buying an additional 151,229 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Adobe by 4,482.3% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,722,000 after buying an additional 33,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $493.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

