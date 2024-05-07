Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $54,000 in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 20.5% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 102,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVM opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. CEL-SCI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

CEL-SCI ( NYSE:CVM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

