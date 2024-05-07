Sheets Smith Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $9,674,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 463.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 24,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,810,000 after purchasing an additional 129,090 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 272.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 30,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 19,012.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 222,825 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,715 shares of company stock worth $4,212,202. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.24.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $177.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of -187.52 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.62 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

