Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 4,787 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 320.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2559 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

