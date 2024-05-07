Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 461 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

MDY stock opened at $544.04 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $558.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

