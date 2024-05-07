Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 700 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 61,933 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 38,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAH shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $98.59 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.21.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

