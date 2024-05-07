Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. River Global Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $8,323,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $5,141,000. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE FI opened at $150.59 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.