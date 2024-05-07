Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1105 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Shenzhou International Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Shenzhou International Group Price Performance
SHZHY opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. Shenzhou International Group has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $11.47.
