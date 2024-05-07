Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1105 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Shenzhou International Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Shenzhou International Group Price Performance

SHZHY opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. Shenzhou International Group has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $11.47.

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, printing, and sale of knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells knitted sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear.

