Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 1,112.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60. The company has a market cap of $98.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 859.98 and a beta of 2.20. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Barclays lowered their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Shopify

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.