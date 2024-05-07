Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHOP. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Shopify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHOP

Shopify Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $77.39 on Tuesday. Shopify has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 859.98 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Equities analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.