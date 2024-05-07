Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Holdings Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,209,793 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.32% of Silgan worth $15,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Silgan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 35,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Silgan by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Silgan by 5.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Silgan Increases Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $205,580.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,613 shares in the company, valued at $378,024.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

