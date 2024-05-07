Sime Armoyan Acquires 2,100 Shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$231,000.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Sime Armoyan bought 1,300 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$143,000.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, Sime Armoyan purchased 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Sime Armoyan bought 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$109.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,990.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Sime Armoyan acquired 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,998.52.

On Friday, February 23rd, Sime Armoyan bought 3,600 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$396,000.00.

Morguard North American Residential REIT stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,611. The stock has a market capitalization of C$585.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.92. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a twelve month low of C$13.08 and a twelve month high of C$17.72.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

