Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Posts Earnings Results

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Simon Property Group updated its FY24 guidance to $12.75-12.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 12.750-12.900 EPS.
Simon Property Group Price Performance
SPG opened at $145.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.11 and a 200 day moving average of $138.68. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $157.82. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.68.
Simon Property Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 111.75%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
