Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55), RTT News reports. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group updated its FY24 guidance to $12.75-12.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 12.750-12.900 EPS.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $148.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.68. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 111.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

