Simon Tilley Buys 200,000 Shares of Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE) Stock

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE – Get Free Report) insider Simon Tilley bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,200.00 ($10,728.48).

Locality Planning Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22.

About Locality Planning Energy

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited provides electricity and utility services to residential and commercial customers throughout the Australian National Electricity Market. The company is based in Maroochydore, Australia.

