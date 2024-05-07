Skye Bioscience (SKYE) versus The Competition Financial Survey

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) is one of 1,000 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Skye Bioscience to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Skye Bioscience has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skye Bioscience’s peers have a beta of 0.89, suggesting that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Skye Bioscience and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skye Bioscience N/A N/A -438.15% Skye Bioscience Competitors -2,459.06% -249.83% -30.60%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Skye Bioscience N/A -$37.65 million -1.21 Skye Bioscience Competitors $2.13 billion $146.57 million -1.65

This table compares Skye Bioscience and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Skye Bioscience’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Skye Bioscience. Skye Bioscience is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Skye Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Skye Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Skye Bioscience and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skye Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 Skye Bioscience Competitors 6390 18724 44605 917 2.57

Skye Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.15%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 83.23%. Given Skye Bioscience’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skye Bioscience has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Skye Bioscience peers beat Skye Bioscience on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. It has license agreement with university of Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Emerald Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Skye Bioscience, Inc. in January 2021. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

