Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,083,000 after purchasing an additional 465,223 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 42.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,951,000 after purchasing an additional 338,838 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,675,000 after purchasing an additional 338,820 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,035,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,245,000 after purchasing an additional 321,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,522,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $92.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,150. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. TD Cowen downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

