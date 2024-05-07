SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Roth Mkm

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock remained flat at $60.07 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 571,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,996. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.59 and a 1 year high of $315.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.29.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director More Avery bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,966.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,298,000 after purchasing an additional 835,290 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after purchasing an additional 778,034 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,644,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,547,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 939,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,067,000 after acquiring an additional 297,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

