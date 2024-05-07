SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SWI. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 168.57 and a beta of 0.97.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in SolarWinds by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,870,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,853,000 after buying an additional 1,701,736 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,420,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at about $791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

