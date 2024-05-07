SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Tops $0.0195 on Top Exchanges

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 7th. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $14.33 million and approximately $167,536.25 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002253 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

