Sonoco Products (SON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on June 10th

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Sonoco Products has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sonoco Products has a dividend payout ratio of 38.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $5.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.06.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,988 shares of the company's stock, valued at $672,047.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $30,630.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,612,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,076 shares of company stock worth $749,002. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

