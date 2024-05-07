S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Increased by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 1.3% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,002,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in S&P Global by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in S&P Global by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 281,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,800,000 after acquiring an additional 129,190 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.60.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.7 %

SPGI traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $428.56. The company had a trading volume of 787,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,200. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $134.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $422.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.42.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

