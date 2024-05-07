S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Boosted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $1,644,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in S&P Global by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $427.67. The stock had a trading volume of 66,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,001. The company’s 50 day moving average is $422.48 and its 200-day moving average is $420.42. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.60.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

