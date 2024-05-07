SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $40,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,972,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,299,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.31. 3,698,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,908,812. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

