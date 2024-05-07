SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Shares Bought by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,535. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1-year low of $114.02 and a 1-year high of $157.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.09 million, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.83.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

