Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,522 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW traded down $24.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $701.71. 257,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.12 billion, a PE ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $429.05 and a one year high of $815.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $752.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $716.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock worth $8,538,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $807.88.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

