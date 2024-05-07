Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. now owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 240,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VBR stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

