Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000.

Shares of SMH traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.09. 300,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,490,181. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.87. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $121.81 and a twelve month high of $239.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.78.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

