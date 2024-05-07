Spire Wealth Management Purchases 546 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Finally, VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 6,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.13. The company had a trading volume of 74,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,333. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

