Spire Wealth Management Purchases 6,532 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 139.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.53. 29,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,452. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $188.65 and a 12 month high of $248.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

