Spire Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $299,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 506,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73,845 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $632.52. 69,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,087. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $671.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $636.97 and its 200-day moving average is $607.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.11 billion, a PE ratio of 64.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.23.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

