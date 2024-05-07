Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.06% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.96. 782,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.47. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

