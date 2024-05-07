Spire Wealth Management Sells 11,255 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,255 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.01. 108,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,850. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.64. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $59.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.