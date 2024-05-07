Spire Wealth Management Sells 11,267 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,267 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 587.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 20.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth $69,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FSK

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.45. 191,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,144. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.23.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 102.81%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.