Spire Wealth Management Sells 12,708 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,708 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Vista Energy worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vista Energy by 4,205.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vista Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Vista Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VIST traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.21. 109,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,766. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $309.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.50 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 39.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIST shares. Citigroup downgraded Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on VIST

Vista Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.