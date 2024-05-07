Spire Wealth Management Sells 403 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IXJ. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IXJ traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.54. 6,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,741. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $93.37.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

