Spire Wealth Management Sells 454 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 868,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8,785.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after buying an additional 308,360 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after buying an additional 24,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.52. 11,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,785. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.03 and a 200 day moving average of $88.12.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

