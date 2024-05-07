STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

STAA traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $46.65. 724,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,793. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $68.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 108.49 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,027.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. William Blair raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

